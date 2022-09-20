IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) closed Monday at $5.39 per share, down from $5.49 a day earlier. While IonQ Inc. has underperformed by -1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ fell by -46.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.90 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.37% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2022, Needham started tracking IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IONQ.

Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2704.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of IonQ Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 30.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IONQ is recording an average volume of 3.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.28%, with a loss of -8.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $5.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IONQ has increased by 234.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,392,061 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.61 million, following the purchase of 8,688,732 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IONQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 345.80%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IONQ holdings by 485.52% and now holds 2.2 million IONQ shares valued at $13.05 million with the added 1.82 million shares during the period. IONQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.30% at present.