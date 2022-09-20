As of Monday, CleanTech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:KITT) stock closed at $7.17, up from $6.50 the previous day. While CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has overperformed by 10.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (KITT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 208.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CleanTech Acquisition Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KITT is recording 157.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 41.62%, with a gain of 28.04% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

