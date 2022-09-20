A share of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) closed at $3.21 per share on Monday, down from $3.41 day before. While Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KIND fell by -68.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.59 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.84% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) recommending Neutral. A report published by Truist on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for KIND. Morgan Stanley also rated KIND shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 24, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KIND, as published in its report on November 23, 2021.

Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KIND is registering an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a loss of -6.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.95, showing growth from the present price of $3.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KIND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nextdoor Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KIND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KIND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in KIND has increased by 94.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,697,393 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.02 million, following the purchase of 5,197,393 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KIND during the first quarter, upping its stake by 141.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,290,286 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,032,239.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -84,773 position in KIND. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 0.83 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.74%, now holding 4.67 million shares worth $14.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its KIND holdings by -0.10% and now holds 3.13 million KIND shares valued at $9.95 million with the lessened 3250.0 shares during the period. KIND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.60% at present.