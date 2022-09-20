In Monday’s session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) marked $1.15 per share, down from $1.19 in the previous session. While Cenntro Electric Group Limited has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CENN fell by -86.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.17 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.84% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CENN has an average volume of 3.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.18%, with a loss of -15.44% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,252,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.89 million, following the purchase of 8,252,400 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CENN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3,113.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,397,293 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,506,417.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 1,535,786 position in CENN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 447.07%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $0.95 million. CENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.20% at present.