A share of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) closed at $6.25 per share on Monday, up from $5.97 day before. While Azure Power Global Limited has overperformed by 4.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZRE fell by -72.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.30 to $3.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.91% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) to Sector Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AZRE. HSBC Securities also Upgraded AZRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 07, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on April 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $42. HSBC Securities September 28, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AZRE, as published in its report on September 28, 2020. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Azure Power Global Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AZRE is registering an average volume of 732.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.34%, with a gain of 12.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing decline from the present price of $6.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azure Power Global Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,759,647.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 83,789 position in AZRE. Abrdn Asia Ltd. sold an additional 16186.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.00%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $5.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Templeton Investments Co increased its AZRE holdings by 3.47% and now holds 1.33 million AZRE shares valued at $4.79 million with the added 44700.0 shares during the period.