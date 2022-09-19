As of Friday, Cepton Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock closed at $1.64, up from $1.63 the previous day. While Cepton Inc. has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPTN fell by -83.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.16 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for CPTN. Craig Hallum also rated CPTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 16, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on February 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22.

Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 185.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cepton Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPTN is recording 516.10K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.00%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.44, showing growth from the present price of $1.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cepton Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Point72 Asset Management LP’s position in CPTN has increased by 30.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,950,455 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.43 million, following the purchase of 458,846 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,367,500.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 423,804 position in CPTN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 61.35%, now holding 0.49 million shares worth $0.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CPTN holdings by 13.31% and now holds 0.28 million CPTN shares valued at $0.5 million with the added 33230.0 shares during the period. CPTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.30% at present.