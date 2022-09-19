VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) closed Friday at $6.11 per share, up from $6.10 a day earlier. While VNET Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET fell by -68.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.66 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.26% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on May 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VNET. HSBC Securities also Upgraded VNET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2021. Goldman November 19, 2021d the rating to Sell on November 19, 2021, and set its price target from $32.80 to $11.50. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for VNET, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of VNET Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VNET is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.81%, with a gain of 33.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.40, showing growth from the present price of $6.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. TT International Asset Management’s position in VNET has decreased by -7.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,362,967 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.14 million, following the sale of -1,013,148 additional shares during the last quarter. FIL Investment Advisors made another decreased to its shares in VNET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,031,024 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,167,309.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC added a 1,394,334 position in VNET. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 10885.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.29%, now holding 3.69 million shares worth $19.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its VNET holdings by 50.74% and now holds 2.89 million VNET shares valued at $15.48 million with the added 0.97 million shares during the period. VNET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.00% at present.