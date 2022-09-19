As of Friday, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TYME) stock closed at $0.31, up from $0.29 the previous day. While Tyme Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 8.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TYME fell by -70.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.14 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.75% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

One of the most important indicators of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TYME is recording 1.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.49%, with a gain of 26.87% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Tyme Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TYME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TYME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TYME has increased by 2.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,928,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.13 million, following the purchase of 94,365 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TYME during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -132,740 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,874,488.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -34,090 position in TYME. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 36836.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.82%, now holding 0.8 million shares worth $0.23 million. TYME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.50% at present.