In Friday’s session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) marked $24.52 per share, down from $26.53 in the previous session. While RAPT Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAPT fell by -36.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.74 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.95% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) recommending Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RAPT. SVB Leerink also rated RAPT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 12, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on June 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $61. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RAPT, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $37 for RAPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RAPT has an average volume of 318.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.78%, with a loss of -6.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RAPT has increased by 9.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,334,683 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.78 million, following the purchase of 359,978 additional shares during the last quarter. FIAM LLC made another increased to its shares in RAPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 43.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 895,510 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,964,901.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC subtracted a -886,171 position in RAPT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.11%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $45.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RAPT holdings by 3.81% and now holds 1.22 million RAPT shares valued at $32.5 million with the added 44678.0 shares during the period.