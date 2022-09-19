As of Friday, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TOI) stock closed at $4.52, down from $4.61 the previous day. While The Oncology Institute Inc. has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI fell by -54.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.66 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.46% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on August 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOI.

Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Oncology Institute Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TOI is recording 125.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.15%, with a loss of -20.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Oncology Institute Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,000,078 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.2 million, following the purchase of 78 additional shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. LP made another increased to its shares in TOI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 86,992 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,383,099.

During the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC subtracted a -678,316 position in TOI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 84.14%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $9.8 million. TOI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.