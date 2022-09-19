The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) fell to $8.41 per share on Friday from $8.55. While Lightwave Logic Inc. has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LWLG fell by -29.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.30 to $5.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.60% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

To gain a thorough understanding of Lightwave Logic Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 35.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LWLG is recording an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.78%, with a loss of -9.28% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lightwave Logic Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LWLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LWLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LWLG has increased by 332.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,350,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.62 million, following the purchase of 4,880,741 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LWLG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,191,913 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,693,162.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,642,268 position in LWLG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 103.80%, now holding 1.86 million shares worth $14.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its LWLG holdings by 48.52% and now holds 0.75 million LWLG shares valued at $6.01 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. LWLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.50% at present.