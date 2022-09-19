A share of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) closed at $1.26 per share on Friday, up from $1.17 day before. While Spire Global Inc. has overperformed by 7.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPIR fell by -88.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.15% in the last 200 days.

On August 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SPIR. CJS Securities also rated SPIR shares as ‘Market Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6. BofA Securities January 19, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SPIR, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5.05 for SPIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Spire Global Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SPIR is registering an average volume of 943.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.06%, with a loss of -17.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.53, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spire Global Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SPIR has increased by 1,674.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,434,325 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.34 million, following the purchase of 5,128,152 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SPIR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -74,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,670,805.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 1,123,711 position in SPIR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 316.69%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $2.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its SPIR holdings by 418.03% and now holds 1.02 million SPIR shares valued at $1.37 million with the added 0.82 million shares during the period. SPIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.