The share price of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) fell to $3.40 per share on Friday from $3.53. While SKYX Platforms Corp. has underperformed by -3.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 28, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

To gain a thorough understanding of SKYX Platforms Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SKYX is recording an average volume of 815.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.62%, with a loss of -13.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SKYX Platforms Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 309,667 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.96 million, following the purchase of 309,667 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SKYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,140 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 144,173.

At the end of the first quarter, HRT Financial LLC increased its SKYX holdings by 263.39% and now holds 36975.0 SKYX shares valued at $0.11 million with the added 26800.0 shares during the period. SKYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.90% at present.