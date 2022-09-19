Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) closed Friday at $10.80 per share, down from $13.11 a day earlier. While Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -17.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXRX fell by -55.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.65 to $4.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.63% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RXRX. SVB Leerink also Downgraded RXRX shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on September 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $37. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RXRX, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for RXRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 208.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RXRX is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.04%, with a loss of -18.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.20, showing growth from the present price of $10.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in RXRX has decreased by -1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,605,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $227.08 million, following the sale of -375,919 additional shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP made another increased to its shares in RXRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 508.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,062,869 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,451,758.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 422,153 position in RXRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.87%, now holding 6.83 million shares worth $71.81 million. RXRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.