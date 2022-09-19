Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)’s stock is trading at $0.65 at the moment marking a fall of -5.93% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -79.46% less than their 52-week high of $3.15, and 23.94% over their 52-week low of $0.52.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HOFV’s SMA-200 is $1.0107.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 7.19 at the moment. HOFV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.37, resulting in an 7.67 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV): Earnings History

If we examine Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.06, resulting in a 42.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0.06 and a surprise of 42.90%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.52% of shares. A total of 93 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.40% of its stock and 23.89% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 3.74 million shares that make 3.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.15 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.47 million shares of HOFV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.74 million.

An overview of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) traded 783,880 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7888 and price change of -0.37. With the moving average of $0.8463 and a price change of +0.04, about 878,550 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HOFV’s 100-day average volume is 954,929 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7548 and a price change of -0.20.