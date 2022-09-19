The share price of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) fell to $0.39 per share on Friday from $0.49. While Ebang International Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -18.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBON fell by -82.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.43 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.81% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 316.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EBON is recording an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.14%, with a loss of -20.56% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ebang International Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in EBON has decreased by -21.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,887,745 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.88 million, following the sale of -530,964 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in EBON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 81.06%.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its EBON holdings by 7.05% and now holds 0.41 million EBON shares valued at $0.19 million with the added 27308.0 shares during the period. EBON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.73% at present.