Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) marked $0.07 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.07. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSCW fell by -92.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.00 to $0.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 304.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 10.73M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CSCW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.94%, with a loss of -39.39% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSCW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSCW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 398,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $46255.0, following the purchase of 398,752 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CSCW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 123.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 80,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17001.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 146,557.

