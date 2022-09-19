The share price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) fell to $0.24 per share on Friday from $0.26. While Top Ships Inc. has underperformed by -7.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -82.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.65 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.72% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TOPS is recording an average volume of 702.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.11%, with a loss of -8.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,832,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.55 million, following the purchase of 1,832,962 additional shares during the last quarter.

