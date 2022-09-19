Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) marked $1.69 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.78. While Pear Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEAR fell by -82.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.51% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PEAR. BTIG Research also rated PEAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PEAR, as published in its report on December 22, 2021.

Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 174.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 295.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PEAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.38%, with a loss of -12.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pear Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,071,865.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 33,097 position in PEAR. Perceptive Advisors LLC sold an additional 25684.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.77%, now holding 0.9 million shares worth $1.58 million. PEAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.80% at present.