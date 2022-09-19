Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) closed Friday at $3.05 per share, down from $3.12 a day earlier. While Compass Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX fell by -12.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.38 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPX. B. Riley Securities also rated CMPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CMPX, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. Wedbush’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMPX is recording an average volume of 157.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.72%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.17, showing growth from the present price of $3.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in CMPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 93.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,129,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,406,600.

CMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.10% at present.