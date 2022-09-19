A share of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) closed at $3.55 per share on Friday, down from $3.78 day before. While Forge Global Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRGE fell by -64.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.50 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.34% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2022, William Blair started tracking Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on August 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for FRGE.

Analysis of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FRGE is registering an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.29%, with a loss of -18.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Forge Global Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRGE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRGE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.’s position in FRGE has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,607,712 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.88 million, following the purchase of 62,458 additional shares during the last quarter.

FRGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.30% at present.