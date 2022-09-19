The share price of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) fell to $5.50 per share on Friday from $5.60. While Cvent Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVT fell by -44.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.96 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Colliers Securities on March 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CVT. JP Morgan also rated CVT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 09, 2022. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CVT, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Citigroup’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CVT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cvent Holding Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CVT is recording an average volume of 648.77K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.25, showing growth from the present price of $5.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cvent Holding Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,000,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,653,760 position in CVT. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 440.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $10.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CVT holdings by 121.55% and now holds 1.53 million CVT shares valued at $7.75 million with the added 0.84 million shares during the period. CVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.