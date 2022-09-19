A share of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) closed at $0.88 per share on Friday, down from $0.91 day before. While Curis Inc. has underperformed by -2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRIS fell by -89.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.50 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.86% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on October 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRIS. B. Riley Securities also rated CRIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 25, 2021. Laidlaw Initiated an Buy rating on July 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $5. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CRIS, as published in its report on July 17, 2020. Guggenheim’s report from October 24, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CRIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Curis Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRIS is registering an average volume of 3.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.13%, with a loss of -7.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Curis Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CRIS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -309,480 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,740,648.

During the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC added a 1,149,897 position in CRIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 1.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.46%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $2.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its CRIS holdings by -49.83% and now holds 2.05 million CRIS shares valued at $1.99 million with the lessened -2.03 million shares during the period. CRIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.00% at present.