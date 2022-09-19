CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) marked $27.63 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $29.22. While CinCor Pharma Inc. has underperformed by -5.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On August 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CINC. Morgan Stanley also rated CINC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CINC, as published in its report on February 01, 2022.

Analysis of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC)

In order to gain a clear picture of CinCor Pharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 41.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 261.59K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CINC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a loss of -6.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.75, showing growth from the present price of $27.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CINC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CinCor Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CINC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CINC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in CINC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 176,448 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,265,461.

At the end of the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L decreased its CINC holdings by -0.97% and now holds 1.02 million CINC shares valued at $34.48 million with the lessened 10000.0 shares during the period. CINC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.