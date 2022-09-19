Currently, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) stock is trading at $2.00, marking a fall of -10.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.80% below its 52-week high of $16.35 and 14.00% above its 52-week low of $1.75.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 30.97. HLGN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.49, resulting in an 2.36 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN): Earnings History

If we examine Heliogen Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, beating the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -12.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -12.50%.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Heliogen Inc. (HLGN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.22% of shares. A total of 87 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 45.31% of its stock and 60.59% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Prime Movers Lab, LLC holding total of 26.6 million shares that make 14.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 139.91 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 6.48 million shares of HLGN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 34.07 million.

An overview of Heliogen Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) traded 1,831,755 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.31 and price change of -0.41. With the moving average of $2.32 and a price change of -0.17, about 1,358,446 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HLGN’s 100-day average volume is 1,319,355 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.79 and a price change of -1.97.