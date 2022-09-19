A share of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) closed at $9.82 per share on Friday, down from $11.36 day before. While C4 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -13.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -80.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.21 to $4.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.00% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) recommending Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CCCC. JP Morgan also rated CCCC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 10, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on February 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $57. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CCCC, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $54 for CCCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCCC is registering an average volume of 492.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.08%, with a loss of -12.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s position in CCCC has increased by 206.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,842,407 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.89 million, following the purchase of 3,933,384 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CCCC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 268.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,128,133 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,666,658.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 5,791 position in CCCC. RTW Investments LP sold an additional -1.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.71%, now holding 3.09 million shares worth $31.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CCCC holdings by 10.81% and now holds 2.84 million CCCC shares valued at $28.58 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. CCCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.90% at present.