The share price of Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) fell to $1.97 per share on Friday from $2.02. While Kaltura Inc. has underperformed by -2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLTR fell by -83.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.13 to $1.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.51% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for KLTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded KLTR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5.25.

Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kaltura Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KLTR is recording an average volume of 548.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.95%, with a loss of -7.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kaltura Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in KLTR has decreased by -0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,444,969 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.1 million, following the sale of -4,380 additional shares during the last quarter. Intel Corp. made another decreased to its shares in KLTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -28.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,634,370 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,071,165.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its KLTR holdings by -25.86% and now holds 1.73 million KLTR shares valued at $4.19 million with the lessened -0.6 million shares during the period. KLTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.60% at present.