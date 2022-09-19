As of Friday, Couchbase Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BASE) stock closed at $14.55, down from $15.30 the previous day. While Couchbase Inc. has underperformed by -4.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BASE fell by -59.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.38 to $11.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.21% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on August 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BASE. Stifel also rated BASE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 16, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $43. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BASE, as published in its report on August 16, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for BASE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Couchbase Inc. (BASE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Couchbase Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BASE is recording 305.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.59%, with a loss of -6.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.38, showing growth from the present price of $14.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BASE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Couchbase Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BASE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BASE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BASE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 85,170 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,114,430.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. added a 130,275 position in BASE. EVR Research LP purchased an additional 1.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 613.23%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $28.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its BASE holdings by 5.61% and now holds 1.58 million BASE shares valued at $26.19 million with the added 83937.0 shares during the period. BASE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.