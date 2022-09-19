Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) closed Friday at $56.12 per share, down from $60.49 a day earlier. While Beam Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -45.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.73 to $27.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.80% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BEAM. Guggenheim also rated BEAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $117. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BEAM, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for BEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 277433.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BEAM is recording an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a loss of -2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.27, showing growth from the present price of $56.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has increased by 7.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,792,064 shares of the stock, with a value of $480.05 million, following the purchase of 591,315 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 503,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $278.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,092,251.

At the end of the first quarter, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its BEAM holdings by 2.29% and now holds 3.55 million BEAM shares valued at $193.93 million with the added 79500.0 shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.