The share price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) rose to $0.39 per share on Friday from $0.37. While Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKBA fell by -86.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.47% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AKBA. Mizuho also Downgraded AKBA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2022. H.C. Wainwright March 31, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 31, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $2. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKBA, as published in its report on March 08, 2021. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -216.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AKBA is recording an average volume of 7.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a loss of -11.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.62, showing growth from the present price of $0.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AKBA has increased by 14.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,199,107 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.9 million, following the purchase of 2,107,014 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,339,043 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,339,043.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 2,722,361 position in AKBA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -8.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -66.94%, now holding 4.06 million shares worth $1.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC decreased its AKBA holdings by -2.00% and now holds 1.99 million AKBA shares valued at $0.72 million with the lessened 40548.0 shares during the period. AKBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.30% at present.