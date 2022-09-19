A share of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) closed at $0.73 per share on Friday, up from $0.73 day before. While Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYRS fell by -86.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.48 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.60% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) to Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on September 22, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SYRS. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on March 08, 2019, and assigned a price target of $18. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYRS, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -153.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SYRS is registering an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.21%, with a gain of 6.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invus Public Equities Advisors LL’s position in SYRS has increased by 14.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.2 million, following the purchase of 500,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SYRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 685,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,861,901.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SYRS holdings by -61.32% and now holds 1.48 million SYRS shares valued at $1.19 million with the lessened -2.35 million shares during the period. SYRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.70% at present.