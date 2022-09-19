A share of Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) closed at $4.22 per share on Friday, down from $4.58 day before. While Cantaloupe Inc. has underperformed by -7.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTLP fell by -57.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.25 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cantaloupe Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CTLP is registering an average volume of 195.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.19%, with a loss of -16.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTLP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cantaloupe Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTLP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTLP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hudson Executive Capital LP’s position in CTLP has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,245,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.01 million, following the purchase of 143,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP made another increased to its shares in CTLP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 611,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,818,200.

At the end of the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC increased its CTLP holdings by 45.36% and now holds 2.96 million CTLP shares valued at $18.88 million with the added 0.92 million shares during the period. CTLP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.90% at present.