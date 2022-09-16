Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)’s stock is trading at $10.76 at the moment marking a fall of -19.40% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -71.59% less than their 52-week high of $37.88, and 36.89% over their 52-week low of $7.86. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -70.26% below the high and +12.68% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 4.90 at the moment.

How does Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): Earnings History

If we examine Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, slashing the consensus of $0.21. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 38.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.29 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.21. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 38.10%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 63.17% of shares. A total of 127 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 76.59% of its stock and 207.97% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC holding total of 7.95 million shares that make 2.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 85.51 million.

The securities firm Fir Tree Capital Management LLP holds 4.75 million shares of GETY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.49%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 51.09 million.

An overview of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) traded 496,145 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.41 and price change of -21.17.