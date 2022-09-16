As of Thursday, Amyris Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock closed at $3.76, down from $3.92 the previous day. While Amyris Inc. has underperformed by -4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRS fell by -71.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.12 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.58% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on June 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMRS. Piper Sandler also rated AMRS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AMRS, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. HSBC Securities’s report from June 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for AMRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Amyris Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 309.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMRS is recording 6.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.81%, with a gain of 4.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.91, showing growth from the present price of $3.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amyris Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s position in AMRS has increased by 25.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,209,882 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.36 million, following the purchase of 4,278,455 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,859,963 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,769,796.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,099,001 position in AMRS. Edmond de Rothschild Asset Manage purchased an additional 2.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 52.63%, now holding 6.97 million shares worth $20.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan Department of Treasury increased its AMRS holdings by 35.93% and now holds 6.54 million AMRS shares valued at $19.24 million with the added 1.73 million shares during the period. AMRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.40% at present.