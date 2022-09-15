Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) closed Wednesday at $1.06 per share, down from $1.10 a day earlier. While Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPRT fell by -68.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.96 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.27% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Lake Street on May 10, 2019, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WPRT. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 20, 2018, and assigned a price target of $6. Lake Street resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for WPRT, as published in its report on November 15, 2017. Lake Street’s report from October 05, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WPRT is recording an average volume of 802.47K.

How Do You Analyze Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

