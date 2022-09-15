A share of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) closed at $11.04 per share on Wednesday, down from $11.05 day before. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -31.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.89 to $9.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for OWL. JMP Securities also rated OWL shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 08, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on January 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. UBS’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for OWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

It’s important to note that OWL shareholders are currently getting $0.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OWL is registering an average volume of 3.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.68, showing growth from the present price of $11.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in OWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,185,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $554.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 49,953,284.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OWL holdings by 5.89% and now holds 35.26 million OWL shares valued at $391.42 million with the added 1.96 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.