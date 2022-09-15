The share price of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rose to $149.26 per share on Wednesday from $147.31. While The Boeing Company has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BA fell by -29.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $233.94 to $113.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.80% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Reiterated The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on June 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BA. JP Morgan November 18, 2021d the rating to Overweight on November 18, 2021, and set its price target from $260 to $275. Wells Fargo November 17, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BA, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $275 for BA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Boeing Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BA is recording an average volume of 8.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a loss of -4.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $208.55, showing growth from the present price of $149.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Boeing Company Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Newport Trust Co.’s position in BA has increased by 2.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,678,806 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.16 billion, following the purchase of 1,168,565 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,099,010 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.79 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,393,198.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -346,783 position in BA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.91 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.94%, now holding 23.89 million shares worth $3.83 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP increased its BA holdings by 7.17% and now holds 13.66 million BA shares valued at $2.19 billion with the added 0.91 million shares during the period. BA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.90% at present.