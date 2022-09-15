Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) closed Wednesday at $251.70 per share, up from $242.00 a day earlier. While Pioneer Natural Resources Company has overperformed by 4.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PXD rose by 79.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $279.76 to $134.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) to Hold. BofA Securities also Downgraded PXD shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $244 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 19, 2022. BofA Securities January 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PXD, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Citigroup’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $216 for PXD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

The current dividend for PXD investors is set at $25.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PXD is recording an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.11%, with a gain of 7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $290.13, showing growth from the present price of $251.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Natural Resources Company Shares?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 505.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PXD has decreased by -15.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,859,510 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.52 billion, following the sale of -3,229,332 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in PXD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,983,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,662,882.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -297,435 position in PXD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.05%, now holding 12.72 million shares worth $3.22 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its PXD holdings by 15.81% and now holds 9.29 million PXD shares valued at $2.35 billion with the added 1.27 million shares during the period. PXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.