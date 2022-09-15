As of Wednesday, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock closed at $0.89, up from $0.80 the previous day. While China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has overperformed by 11.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLEU fell by -69.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.47 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CLEU is recording 429.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.81%, with a gain of 38.44% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLEU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLEU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CLEU has decreased by -18.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 310,195 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.2 million, following the sale of -71,095 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CLEU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 801.52%.

CLEU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.70% at present.