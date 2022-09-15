Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) closed Wednesday at $5.33 per share, up from $5.30 a day earlier. While Credit Suisse Group AG has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CS fell by -48.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.96 to $4.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.01% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On July 28, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on March 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CS. UBS December 06, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CS, as published in its report on December 06, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The current dividend for CS investors is set at $0.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Credit Suisse Group AG’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CS is recording an average volume of 13.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.74%, with a gain of 3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.24, showing growth from the present price of $5.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Credit Suisse Group AG Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme’s position in CS has decreased by -11.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,956,736 shares of the stock, with a value of $139.1 million, following the sale of -3,400,405 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in CS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 338,036 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,469,793.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L subtracted a -96,156 position in CS. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.09%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $13.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its CS holdings by 20.27% and now holds 2.28 million CS shares valued at $11.76 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. CS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.60% at present.