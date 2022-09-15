As of Wednesday, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock closed at $1.09, up from $0.98 the previous day. While 36Kr Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 11.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRKR fell by -42.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.39 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.47% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2019, Needham started tracking 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KRKR is recording 1.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.60%, with a gain of 9.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 36Kr Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) based in the China. When comparing 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in KRKR has increased by 166.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $31680.0, following the purchase of 18,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in KRKR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,242 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16358.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,871.

KRKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.