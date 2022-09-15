In Wednesday’s session, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) marked $41.09 per share, down from $41.21 in the previous session. While Harley-Davidson Inc. has underperformed by -0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOG rose by 8.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.46 to $29.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Reiterated Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on July 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HOG. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded HOG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley April 23, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for HOG, as published in its report on April 23, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for HOG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

With HOG’s current dividend of $0.63 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HOG has an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.00, showing growth from the present price of $41.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harley-Davidson Inc. Shares?

Recreational Vehicles giant Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Harley-Davidson Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOG has decreased by -2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,784,435 shares of the stock, with a value of $493.1 million, following the sale of -320,943 additional shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HOG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 100,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $489.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,700,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -405,615 position in HOG. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.97%, now holding 10.3 million shares worth $397.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. increased its HOG holdings by 2.83% and now holds 7.41 million HOG shares valued at $285.9 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. HOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.60% at present.