As of Tuesday, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) stock closed at $20.23, down from $21.26 the previous day. While iTeos Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITOS fell by -26.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.43 to $16.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.99% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 08, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ITOS. Wedbush also rated ITOS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2020. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, and assigned a price target of $45. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ITOS, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from August 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ITOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

One of the most important indicators of iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 60.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ITOS is recording 401.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -1.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iTeos Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) based in the USA. When comparing iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ITOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 221,048 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,362,423.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 766,441 position in ITOS. BVF Partners LP purchased an additional 0.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 37.78%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $42.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ITOS holdings by 8.86% and now holds 1.57 million ITOS shares valued at $34.81 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period.