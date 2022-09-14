In Tuesday’s session, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) marked $15.59 per share, down from $16.46 in the previous session. While TPI Composites Inc. has underperformed by -5.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPIC fell by -57.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.25 to $9.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for TPIC. Cowen also reiterated TPIC shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2022. ROTH Capital May 06, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 06, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $16. Morgan Stanley February 25, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TPIC, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TPI Composites Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -136.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TPIC has an average volume of 693.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.99%, with a loss of -9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.07, showing growth from the present price of $15.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TPI Composites Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TPIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TPIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 4,664,155 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.71 million, following the purchase of 4,664,155 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TPIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 300,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,070,279.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 55,063 position in TPIC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 74999.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.10%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $25.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management increased its TPIC holdings by 1.71% and now holds 1.37 million TPIC shares valued at $25.52 million with the added 23067.0 shares during the period. TPIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.