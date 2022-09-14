A share of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) closed at $10.37 per share on Tuesday, down from $11.25 day before. While JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has underperformed by -7.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JELD fell by -61.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.30 to $10.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.54% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) recommending Hold. A report published by Stifel on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JELD. Barclays also Downgraded JELD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts June 22, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for JELD, as published in its report on June 22, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from April 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for JELD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JELD is registering an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.08, showing growth from the present price of $10.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JELD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Building Products & Equipment market, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is based in the USA. When comparing JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JELD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JELD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Turtle Creek Asset Management, In’s position in JELD has increased by 1.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,318,870 shares of the stock, with a value of $148.51 million, following the purchase of 139,663 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in JELD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,843,489 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,632,883.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC added a 956,559 position in JELD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 1.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.46%, now holding 8.32 million shares worth $92.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its JELD holdings by -7.51% and now holds 7.62 million JELD shares valued at $85.0 million with the lessened -0.62 million shares during the period.