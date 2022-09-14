A share of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) closed at $9.20 per share on Tuesday, down from $9.83 day before. While Oceaneering International Inc. has underperformed by -6.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OII fell by -30.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.20 to $8.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.44% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OII. Cowen also reiterated OII shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2021. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 07, 2020, but set its price target from $5.50 to $6. Citigroup April 24, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OII, as published in its report on April 24, 2020. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OII is registering an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $9.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oceaneering International Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OII has increased by 1.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,366,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.84 million, following the purchase of 178,894 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OII during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 147,799 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,396,142.

During the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. subtracted a -210,073 position in OII. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.72%, now holding 4.7 million shares worth $41.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OII holdings by -0.66% and now holds 4.6 million OII shares valued at $40.69 million with the lessened 30582.0 shares during the period. OII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.