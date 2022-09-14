The share price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) fell to $26.45 per share on Tuesday from $31.18. While Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -15.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZNTL fell by -63.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.19 to $17.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.36% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On July 12, 2022, Cowen started tracking Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ZNTL. Jefferies also rated ZNTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $84. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZNTL, as published in its report on September 29, 2021. UBS’s report from May 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $91 for ZNTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

To gain a thorough understanding of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZNTL is recording an average volume of 658.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.83%, with a loss of -0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.60, showing growth from the present price of $26.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZNTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZNTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZNTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Matrix Capital Management Co. LP’s position in ZNTL has increased by 111.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,199,973 shares of the stock, with a value of $246.65 million, following the purchase of 4,850,694 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ZNTL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,026,157 additional shares for a total stake of worth $200.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,493,374.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,235,278 position in ZNTL. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.39%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $115.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its ZNTL holdings by 12.87% and now holds 3.59 million ZNTL shares valued at $96.14 million with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. ZNTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.12% at present.