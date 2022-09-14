In Tuesday’s session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) marked $26.66 per share, down from $26.94 in the previous session. While New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDU rose by 27.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.80 to $8.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.11% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) to Buy. A report published by Macquarie on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for EDU. JP Morgan June 13, 2022d the rating to Overweight on June 13, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $24. UBS June 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EDU, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for EDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. CLSA also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -56.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EDU has an average volume of 4.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a gain of 1.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.39, showing growth from the present price of $26.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $227.2 million, following the purchase of 8,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in EDU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 233.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,231,202 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,042,341.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -5,073,662 position in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.45%, now holding 4.44 million shares worth $126.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EDU holdings by 0.84% and now holds 3.98 million EDU shares valued at $113.16 million with the added 33034.0 shares during the period. EDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.80% at present.