The share price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) fell to $44.70 per share on Tuesday from $45.66. While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZI fell by -30.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.17 to $30.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.25% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On February 16, 2022, UBS Reiterated ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on February 16, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ZI. Mizuho also reiterated ZI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2022. Goldman Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $85 to $75. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ZI, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for ZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZI is recording an average volume of 4.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a gain of 9.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.02, showing growth from the present price of $44.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is based in the USA. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1719.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ZI has decreased by -1.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,718,615 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.26 billion, following the sale of -497,050 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,017,161 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.12 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,726,500.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -359,760 position in ZI. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.65%, now holding 13.19 million shares worth $599.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC decreased its ZI holdings by -15.17% and now holds 12.8 million ZI shares valued at $581.49 million with the lessened -2.29 million shares during the period. ZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.