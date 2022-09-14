As of Tuesday, Sono Group N.V.’s (NASDAQ:SEV) stock closed at $2.77, down from $2.93 the previous day. While Sono Group N.V. has underperformed by -5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On September 13, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEV. B. Riley Securities also rated SEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEV, as published in its report on December 13, 2021.

Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

One of the most important indicators of Sono Group N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SEV is recording 568.41K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a loss of -2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.68, showing growth from the present price of $2.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sono Group N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,516,129 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.23 million, following the purchase of 3,516,129 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SEV holdings by 439.20% and now holds 0.48 million SEV shares valued at $1.41 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. SEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.40% at present.